Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

RHI opened at $76.71 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

