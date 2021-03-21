Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $15.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

