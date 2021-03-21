Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.62 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

UNIT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

