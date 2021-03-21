Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $58,560,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.