Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 720.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,211,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 124,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $52.76 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -195.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

