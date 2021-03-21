Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,491 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

PANW opened at $316.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

