Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.41% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

BIPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $76.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

