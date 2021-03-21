Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sumo Logic worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUMO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

SUMO stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,738 shares of company stock worth $5,457,236.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

