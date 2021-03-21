Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 257,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

