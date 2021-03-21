Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Walker & Dunlop worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

WD opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

