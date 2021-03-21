Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.