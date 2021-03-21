Bruce & Co. Inc. Buys 600,100 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Chiasma accounts for about 0.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.82% of Chiasma worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

