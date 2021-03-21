Bruce & Co. Inc. Has $35.71 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises 6.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Allstate worth $35,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

