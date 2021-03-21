BSCView Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BSCView has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $268,322.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,567,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

BSCView Coin Trading

