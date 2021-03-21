BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $53.94 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $53.94 million and $8,169.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00646652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.