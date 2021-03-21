Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

