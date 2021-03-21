Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $59.95 million and $221.88 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00008727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,353,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,978,213 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

