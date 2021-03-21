Burst Reaches Market Cap of $9.85 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $14,355.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,406,277 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

