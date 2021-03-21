Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Market Cap Tops $15,834.91

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $15,834.91 and approximately $21.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars.

