BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.27 Million

Brokerages expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $528.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.53 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $542.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,338,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

