Bytom Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $157.20 million and approximately $32.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00343670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,664,231,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,416,946,357 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

