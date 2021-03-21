Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cable One worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,757.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,206.89 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,957.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,957.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

