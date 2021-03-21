Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 10,802 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

