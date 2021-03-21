Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 15,915 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.