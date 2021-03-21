Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 37,923 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1,404.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

