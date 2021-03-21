Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 59,009 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Glaukos stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

