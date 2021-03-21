Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798,439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Square were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

Shares of SQ opened at $224.84 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

