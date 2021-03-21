Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

