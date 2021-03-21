Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $5,376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.