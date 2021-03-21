Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

