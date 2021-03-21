Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

