Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

PEAK stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

