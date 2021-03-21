Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.80 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.