Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 220.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,525 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,059 shares of company stock worth $6,733,177. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

