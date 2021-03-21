Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

