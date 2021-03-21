Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

