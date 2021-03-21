Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

