Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 716.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $542.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $185.84 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

