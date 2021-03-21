Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

