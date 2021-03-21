Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

