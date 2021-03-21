Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

PSA opened at $233.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

