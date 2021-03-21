Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 10,106 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

