Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,673 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

