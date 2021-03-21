Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,964 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.