Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,593 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $319,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $3,453,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

