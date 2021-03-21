CaixaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00460520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00140300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.04 or 0.00703240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

