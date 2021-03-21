Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $169,427.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.89 or 0.03146341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.