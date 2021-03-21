Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE CM opened at $101.16 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,733,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

