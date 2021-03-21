Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $378.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average is $334.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

