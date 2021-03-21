Capital International Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $221.06. 4,698,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,994. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

